Teenage pedestrian dies after collision with a lorry in Northampton

An 18-year-old man has died after being in collision with a lorry in Northampton, police have confirmed.

Booth Rise was closed throughout last night by police after a serious collision near to The Lumbertubs pub in Lumbertubs Lane.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Booth Rise last night.

Police have now confirmed an 18-year-old pedestrian was in hit by a lorry at around 9.15pm last night (January 29).

The lorry was travelling south along Booth Rise towards the town centre when the collision took place near the roundabout by the pub.

The pedestrian has sadly been pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

The road was closed overnight while an investigation took place.

Anyone who saw the incident last night is being asked to call the force on the non-emergency number 101.