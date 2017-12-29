Teenage moped rider ran off the road and punched in the face during shocking road rage incident

An angry driver pulled in front of a boy on a moped a main Northamptonshire road before getting out of his car and punching him.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old moped rider was assaulted by a motorist on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

The victim was riding his blue Kinroad XT moped in Walgrave sometime between 1.20pm and 1.45pm on Christmas Eve when the driver swore at him and then pulled in front of him and braked.

The manoeuvre caused the moped to collide with the car, at which point the driver got out of the car and punched the victim in the nose.

The driver was described as white and aged in his late 20s with medium blonde hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.

He was driving a white VW Golf with tinted windows and a damage mark on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.