Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Corby’s West Glebe Park

A girl was grabbed and kissed by in a Corby park by a man with ‘rotten teeth’.

Officers are investigating the sexual assault that happened in West Glebe Park, off Cottingham Road, on Monday (March 11) at about 6.10pm.

Three teenage girls were in the park when they were approached by a man who appeared to be drunk.

He grabbed one of the girls by the wrist and spoke to her, slurring his words, before kissing her on the cheek and starting to pull his trousers down.

The girl and her friends were able to flee before any exposure occurred.

Local people in Corby have become increasingly worried in recent weeks about the vulnerability of young people hanging around on West Glebe Park and in the town centre.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl was taken from the town’s McDonald’s restaurant to a house in Gainsborough Road where she was sexually assaulted.

Police have issued three weekend dispersal orders in recent weeks to try to encourage the youths to go home.

The suspect in the West Glebe assault is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, 5ft 10in tall of skinny build. He had brown hair cut in a short buzzcut style and is described as having skinny, rotten teeth.

He wore grey tracksuit bottoms and a darker grey jacket which may have had red detail on it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police is asked to call 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

READ MORE: Third dispersal order issued in Corby