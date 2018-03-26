Teenage girl reportedly knocked out cold in assault in Northampton

A man has been charged with assault after a 17-year-old girl was reportedly knocked unconscious in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco in Wellingborough Road at 9.30pm on Friday after reports of an assault.

A witness said a 17-year-old girl was left "motionless" on the floor and had to be stretchered into an ambulance by paramedics before she was taken to hospital

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and possession of cannabis.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.