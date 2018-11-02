Teenage girl in Northampton followed by man who offered her money and blocked her path

A man is wanted after a teenage girl in Northampton was stopped, offered a £20 note and followed until she had to flag down a passing motorist for help.

Police have launched an appeal for help after the suspicious incident on Wellingborough Road near Lings Way on October 21 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

A 15-year-old girl was walking along the road in the direction of Great Billing. Shortly before the turning for Cottage Gardens, the girl was approached by a man, who blocked her path and offered her £20, saying ‘this is for you’.

The girl questioned this and he insisted. She took the money initially, to try and stop him coming any closer, however, he moved towards her so she ran away, throwing the money back at him as she did so.

When he continued to follow her, she flagged down a passing motorist, who then took her home. The man was seen to stop on the other side of the road and wait by some trees and bushes.

The incident happened in the early evening on a main road and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or seen anyone acting suspiciously, to contact police.

They are particularly keen speak to the woman who stopped and helped the girl and are urging her to contact police as soon as possible. She is described as white, aged 20 to 30, with blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She was driving a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.