Teenage girl had to kick shins of man to escape after he grabbed her around the waist on Northampton footpath

A teenage girl was inappropriately assaulted by 'a man in his twenties' on a footpath in Northampton.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after the assault on February 11 between 7.20pm and 7.45pm.

A teenage girl was assaulted by a man in his twenties on a footpath off Farndon Close.

The teenage girl was walking on a footpath leading from Fardon Close towards the bridge of Talavera Way in Southfields when she was approached by a man in his twenties.

He grabbed her around the neck before trying to undo the zip on her jeans. She escaped by kicking him the shins and running away.

The offender was described as white, 5ft 11, normal build with muscles. He had black/brown facial hair and a deep voice. He was wearing a grey hoody, brown zip up leather jacket with a hint of silver, black workwear style trousers with very large pockets, black boots and grey gloves (possibly Nike).

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.