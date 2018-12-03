Teenage girl grabbed by stranger in Corby

A teenage girl was grabbed by a stranger in Corby before a member of the public stepped in .

The incident took place between 7pm and 7.25pm on Saturday, December 1.

The 15-year-old girl was walking along Oakley Road, towards the KFC restaurant, when a stranger approached her and took hold of her arm.

As she tried to break free he tightened his grip, before an unknown member of the public intervened and walked her to safety.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 30, 6ft 2in to 6ft 4in, with ginger hair and of slim build.

He spoke with an English accent, wore a black jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and possibly gloves.

He is believed to have left in a black Toyota car.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or the person who helped the girl. Anyone with information should call 101.