Teenage drug dealer, 17, arrested at Rothwell services jailed for carrying loaded sawn-off shotgun

A 17-year-old drug dealer who was arrested at Rothwell services last August has been handed a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to being in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun.

The 17-year-old appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, when he also pleaded guilty of possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

.

The youngster, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a prohibited firearm and was one of four individuals arrested during the vehicle stop, during which officers recovered the shotgun. Investigations found the boy's DNA on the weapon.

The teenager was further arrested while on bail for the firearms offences in November 2018, after being found in possession of £1,300 cash and heroin worth almost £400. He was sentenced to a further 30 months for these offences.

DC Brian Gape from the Force’s Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “We welcome the sentence handed down at court.

“The teenager in this case had clearly been handling a loaded sawn-off shotgun and was found in possession of Class A drugs, which are incredibly serious offences.

“He was arrested as part of Operation Viper, our work to tackle serious and organised crime, and I would urge anyone who has any information about those people involved in gun or illegal drug crime to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, so we can take action.”

Daniel Mills, 37, of Irthlingborough, was also arrested at Rothwell Services and charged with being in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison at a hearing in October 2018.

Another 17-year-old boy arrested at Rothwell Services pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and large hunting knife, he received a six-month referral order.

The fourth person arrested at the scene was not charged with any offence.