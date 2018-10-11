Teenage boy missing from Northampton has been found

A 16-year-old boy who went missing from Northampton has been found safe and well, police have today said.

Cavan Harper was last seen at about 2.30pm on Monday (October 8) and Northamptonshire Police issued an appeal yesterday (Wednesday, October 10) to ask the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

Today a spokeswoman for the police force said: "We are please to report that the missing 16-year-old, Cavan Harper, who went missing from Northampton earlier this week, has been found safe and well."