Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was attacked in West Villa Road, Wellingborough, in the early hours of Sunday (January 7).

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was assaulted sometime between 12.30am and 1.15am.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.