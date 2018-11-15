Teen robbers strike in Wellingborough

A gang of teenagers robbed two youngsters in Wellingborough town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Cambridge Street on Saturday, November 3, between 6.30pm and 7.45pm.

A boy and girl, both 15, were walking near the KFC restaurant with a friend, when they were approached by a group of teenage boys who surrounded them and started threatening them. They then assaulted them and stole items from the boy.

Three 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident Number 18000530394.