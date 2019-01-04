Tears of joy after Northampton taxi firm put up 15 homeless people in hotel

Fifteen Northampton people who would usually have been sleeping on the streets felt the warmth of human kindness courtesy of a taxi firm.

Bounds Taxis, which is based in Marefair, got together with the Hope Centre and Travelodge in Gold Street to offer accommodation for two nights, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Hope Centre recommended 15 people, who were also given presents paid for by Bounds on Christmas Day.

Robin Burgess, the chief executive of the Hope Centre, said: "We very much valued their very kind offer

"It went through entirely successfully and was very much appreciated.

"Some them were really, really grateful, they broke down in tears when we told them."

Stuart Day, regional manager of Bounds, said the company would like to repeat the gesture several more times this year. He also hoped other firms would contact the Hope Centre with similar offers.

He said: "Our owner was there giving out presents and he said it was a very humbling experience.

"They were very grateful for what we have done for them.

"We'd love to continue our association with the Hope Centre and help get other companies on board."

The Hope Centre can be contacted on 0845 519 9371.