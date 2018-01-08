Teams and players wanted for Monday night 11-a-side football league in Northampton

The Northamptonshire Football Association is looking for teams to participate in its weekly 50-minute, 11-a-side Monday Night Football League, which starts next week (January 15).

The league consists of 10 matches per season and takes place on a weekly basis on Northampton School for Boys’ full-size, floodlit 3G artificial surface on Billing Road between 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

The Monday Night Football project is delivered by league co-ordinators Alex Sugden and Aaron Lee from Northamptonshire FA.

Alex said: “We are offering players who may struggle to commit to weekend matches due to work, family or other social reasons the chance to still enjoy 11-a-side football. We take care of all the match arrangements, so all you need to do is turn up and play!”

Stuart Smith, Northamptonshire FA Football Development Officer, said: “As we approach our 10th season of 50-minute football in Northampton, we’re very proud to continue offering men a high-quality football fix. It also offers great value for money at around £4 per player, so don’t hesitate to round up your teammates and get in touch today.”

Three match officials are provided with the £44 match fee, meaning that all team managers need to worry about is getting their 11 players together on a weekly basis.

Squads may consist of up to 25 players, with 15 players permitted in a matchday squad. Repeat substitutions are allowed, which ensures all squad members have the opportunity to play regularly.

The innovative league format would suit former 11-a-side teams wishing to start playing again, or a small-sided squad looking to try something different.

Individual players will be signposted to teams looking for extra players.

For further information about Northamptonshire FA’s Monday Night Football League, email Stuart.Smith@NorthantsFA.com or call 01604 678409.