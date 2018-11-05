Team GB Olympian set to open Northampton Aldi this week

One of the world's best badminton players will be in Northampton this week to meet the first customers of a new supermarket.

Aldi will open its doors for the first time on the former Chronicle and Echo site in Upper Mounts on Friday (November 8).

Olympic bronze medallist from London 2012 Chris Langridge will cut the ribbon to mark the store officially open at 8am.

Chris, who also won Commonwealth gold in the men's doubles this year, will be promoting healthy eating by offering early birds to the new store a complimentary bag full of fruit and veg from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store in Northampton.

“As an athlete, I know the importance of a healthy, balanced diet and having access to Aldi’s range of fresh fruit and veg which is so affordable makes it easy to whip up my favourite tasty, nutritious meals.”

The new Northampton store spans over 1,254 sqm of retail space. Opening hours will be Monday to saturday 8am to 10pm and Sunday 10am until 4pm.

Twice-weekly Specialbuys, available every Thursday and Sunday, will see special offers on a wide variety of handy household items from gardening equipment to electrical items.

Store manager Leah Strachan added: “We’re all excited to meet Christopher and to have him host our grand opening celebrations is just brilliant.

"No doubt this will be a winning beginning for this new store and what a way to welcome our first shoppers.”

The new Aldi store in Northampton will be run by a local team of 30. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores