Teacher who timed youngsters' loo breaks at Northampton primary school avoids ban for calling student 'an absolute moron'

A teacher at a Northampton school has avoided a ban after calling a pupil "an absolute moron" and timing loo breaks.

Raphael Brown's conduct at Wootton Primary School was deemed "unacceptable" after a disciplinary hearing found he had "belittled and humiliated" a student.

It included an occasion where Mr Brown polled the class if they agreed the boy was "annoying" by putting their hands up.

At the misconduct hearing in March, Mr Brown tried to explain the "moron" jibe as "colloquial language" his students often enjoyed, and he was prone to calling them "minion or moron" to describe their behaviour.

But the panel ruled the term was "extremely derogative" and was in poor taste in view of the pupil's poor self-esteem.

In his classroom, pupils were also made to write their names on the board after using the toilet and had to "owe" Mr Brown two minutes at break or lunchtime.

Mr Brown's conduct was first raised when the pupil mentioned the insult in a one-to-one session with a teaching assistant, who felt his attitude was causing anxiety for students.

The misconduct hearing found Mr Brown conduct "fell significantly short of the standards" and had failed to treat pupils with dignity.

However, they ruled not to hand him any sanctions.

A report of the hearing reads: "The nature and severity of the behaviour is at the less serious end of the possible spectrum... A prohibition order [a ban from teaching] will not be appropriate in this case.

"It is not necessary to impose a prohibition order in order to maintain public confidence."

Mr Brown is no longer a teacher at Wootton Primary School.