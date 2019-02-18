Taxi passenger travelling back from Northampton went to get fare... and came back with a gun, Crown Court told

A Pitsford man is on trial for allegedly entering his house to fetch taxi money and coming back out with a gun over his shoulder.

Roger Thompson, 47, was arrested in 2016 after a taxi journey from Northampton town centre to Pitsford ended with the cabbie reportedly driving away 'fearing for his life'.

But at the first day of Thompson's trial at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (February 18), the defendant waived his right to appear in court and did not send a barrister to represent his side in the case.

The Bounds taxi driver who took Thompson home at around 4am on June 17, 2016, told the jury what he witnessed.

On the journey from Northampton to Pitsford, Thompson reportedly became upset at the rising price of the cab fare.

Then, the driver said, a speeding car overtook the taxi.

The driver told the jury: "I told the passenger 'that was dangerous'. I was just making conversation. He replied 'that wasn't dangerous, you'll see dangerous when we get there'."

At Thompson's address, the 47-year-old reportedly asked if he could fetch money from inside to pay the £17.50 cab fare.

But when the driver next saw Thompson emerge from the cottage, he allegedly had a gun over his shoulder.

The driver said: "As soon as I saw him, I just drove off. I was scared for my life. My legs were shaking."

Police officers went to the cottage the next day where they found two air rifles, a deactivated shotgun and a deactivated musket.

The court heard how when he opened the door to the police, Thompson said: "I know what this is about. I had it with me when I came to the door."

He was charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or harm.

Thompson did not attend court yesterday and did not send a barrister to represent him.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the jury: "It is not up to the defendant to prove to you that he didn't do it, but for the prosecution to prove that he did do it."

The trial continues.