Taxi passenger jailed after scaring Northampton cab driver with a gun

A Northampton man who entered his house to supposedly fetch taxi money and came back out with a gun over his shoulder has been jailed

Roger Thompson, 48, of Boughton Green Road, was arrested in 2016 after a taxi journey from Northampton town centre to Pitsford ended with the cabbie reportedly driving away 'fearing for his life'.

During Thompson's trial at Northampton Crown Court, the Bounds taxi driver who took him home at around 4am on June 17, 2016, told the jury what he witnessed.

On the journey from Northampton to Pitsford, Thompson reportedly became upset at the rising price of the cab fare.

Then, the driver said, a speeding car overtook the taxi.

The driver told the jury: "I told the passenger 'that was dangerous'. I was just making conversation. He replied 'that wasn't dangerous, you'll see dangerous when we get there'."

At the address in Pitsford, the 48-year-old reportedly asked if he could fetch money from inside to pay the £17.50 cab fare.

But when the driver next saw Thompson emerge from the cottage, he had a gun over his shoulder.

The driver said: "As soon as I saw him, I just drove off. I was scared for my life. My legs were shaking."

Police officers went to the cottage the next day where they found two air rifles, a deactivated shotgun and a deactivated musket.

The court heard how when he opened the door to the police, Thompson said: "I know what this is about. I had it with me when I came to the door."

But last week, the 48-year-old was found guilty by a jury of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or harm.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (March 18), Thompson was jailed for two years and nine months. The firearm in question will also be destroyed.