Taxi driver could be vital to solving Burton Latimer burglary

Police have appealed for a taxi driver who may have witnessed a Burton Latimer burglary to come forward.

A property in Queensway was burgled Tuesday, December 11, between 1am and 7am.

Unknown offenders stole cash and bank cards before making off.

Officers believe the driver of a taxi in the area at around 3.30am might have witnessed what happened.

The taxi driver or anyone else with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.