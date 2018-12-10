Taxi driver allegedly grabbed passenger by the throat and pushed her to the floor in Northampton

A taxi driver is wanted for allegedly grabbing a female passenger by the throat after paying a fare in Northampton.

Between 2.30am and 3am on December 2 a woman took a private hire taxi to The Square, Upton, and paid £5 before leaving the cab.

The driver followed and grabbed her by the arm and throat, causing her to scream three times. She was then pushed to the ground and the man left.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, more than 5ft 8in tall.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.