Tampon Tax money offers up to £10,000 of grants for Northamptonshire's disadvantaged women

Grants of up to £10,000 are now available for projects helping Northamptonshire's women and girls through the Tampon Tax Community Fund.

The fund for disadvantaged women in the county has been set up by UK Community Foundations after receiving some £3.4million from the Tampon Tax fund in March.

The Tampon Tax Fund uses money generated from the VAT on sanitary products to finance projects that improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls.

Applications for grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 to fund projects are open starting this Monday (September 17).

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: "We are absolutely delighted to be working on this national funding programme in partnership with other community foundations to help add value and support to tackling disadvantage for women and girls across Northamptonshire."

Examples of the types of projects that may be funded include activities and projects which encourage young women to make the transition back into education, employment or training aimed at vulnerable women. Another example project may be structured training in construction aimed at women with little or no experience in the industry who face additional barriers such as caring responsibilities or financial disadvantage.

Matthew Toresen, programmes officer for Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: "We will be working with community groups and charities who deliver projects that support women and girls to build skills and confidence, improve their health and wellbeing, and build social networks.

"A key focus will be funding preventative work to reduce the risk of crisis at different life stages. This may be by helping women and girls get into or back work, raising awareness about health issues, or by creating and developing peer networks."