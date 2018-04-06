Tale of Shakespeare visits Northampton park

An unusual, 90 minute one-man show will come to Abington Park Museum next weekend as part of a wider programme of events at Abington Park.

Into the Breach, written and performed by seasoned actor Mark Carey, will be staged at the museum on Saturday, 14 April at 7.30pm, with Carey playing all 17 parts.

The play follows the character George Crocker, who joins his village drama club during the Second World War, and has his world turned upside down as a result.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety said: “We are delighted to be hosting Mark Carey’s play at Abington Park Museum.

"Mark has over 30 years of experience as an actor and writer and this is set to be a fantastic evening of entertainment for both young and old.

“There’s a great programme of events at Abington Park from April through to September, including food fairs, craft fairs, historical lectures, children’s activities and of course the Sunday Bands in the Park performances.”

Described as ‘one man’s battle with Shakespeare,’ Into the Breach is a hilarious and heart-warming drama of love, war and odd jobs.

Other reviews have described the play as ‘Dad’s Army meets the Vicar of Dibley.’

It also gives a great introduction to Shakespeare’s Henry V, bringing the text to life in an original and accessible way.

Tickets are £10 Adults and £8 children over the age of 10.

To book tickets, ring 01604 838110 between 1-4pm Thursday to Sunday, or book online at www.northampton.gov.uk/museums