'Take me home, country roads!' Northampton pub regulars launch charity single for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

More than 40 regulars and musicians were a part of a special charity single effort to raise money for a hospice in Northampton.

Owner, Liz Cox, of the Old Five Bells and Entertainment Venue in Harborough Road, sat down one weekend with her partner, who is affectionately known locally as Mucker, and pub singer Shaun Grew before they came up with the idea of releasing a single and music video for charity.

Funds from the pub's Just Giving page has helped to pay for the charity single and video release - now on sale. Copyright: Duncan McLaughlan, The Lodge Recording Studio.

About 40 punters, musicians and producers took part in the recording of John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads - a song which the Kingsthorpe regulars consider as their pub anthem.

"It came from one of our lads who played it on the jukebox all the time and it turned into our pub anthem. Everybody erupted when they heard it," Liz said.

On the recording all of the regulars were given a few lines each to sing on the single and local musician, Bob, from popular rock 'n' roll band, The Jets, played the double bass.

"Everyone we spoke to had a story to tell and everyone who watched the video has been crying," Liz added. "It's a lovely feel good story for once.

Copyright: Duncan McLaughlan, The Lodge Recording Studio.

"When I contacted Cynthia Spencer they were really excited - they had never had a charity single before.

"I'm over the moon."

The song is also in memory of one of their customers who passed away at the hospice last year.

The single is now on sale at Cynthia Spencer Hospice and and its charity shops.

Copyright: Duncan McLaughlan, The Lodge Recording Studio.