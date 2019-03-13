Take a look inside a new donation-based food shop which has opened in Northampton this week

Shop Zero, next to the library, opened its doors to the public on Monday where it's a case of volunteer your time or pay-as-you-feel. It has been launched by the team behind Elsie’s Cafe, of Market Street Community Rooms, which serves up hot meals from ingredients intercepted from shops before it is thrown into the bin. Due to the increasing popularity of The Mounts venue, the café owners decided to open a second outlet to store - and dish out - their intercepted goods. General manager Shena Cooper said: "The benefit of this is we have more of a shop where people will be able to come on the same basis as they can for the cafés. They can come, choose their food and donate. You can pay either with money or with your time - so you can pay in whichever way you feel is appropriate for yourself." The shop will offer customers tinned goods, packets, vegetables and bread, which have been collected by volunteers from major town centre supermarkets, including Tesco and Morrisons. It will operate as a community interest company and open its doors to everybody, including those who might be struggling to make ends meet. Shop Zero is open every weekday from 11.30am until 1.30pm. Read the full story behind Shop Zero here.

Shop Zero is open every weekday from 11.30 to 1.30pm

General manager Sheena Cooper said: "Nothing has gone off. It's over ordered basically. We don't sell food that's gone off."

The shop offer customers tinned goods, packets, vegetables and bread, which have been collected by volunteers from major town centre supermarkets, including Tesco and Morrisons.

"If you buy a loaf today in the supermarket you don't think its gone off tomorrow - but they [the supermarkets] would throw it out tonight if it's not bought."

