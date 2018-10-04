Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant planned for Northampton

Northampton's first Taco Bell restaurant would create 30 jobs if given approval by councillors.

That is according to a planning application submitted for land around Kentucky Fried Chicken in Walter Tull Way, opposite Sixfields Stadium.

Plans would also see the expansion of the existing KFC to 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it to the north. Taco Bell is part of the same company that owns KFC.

If given the green light by a Guildhall planning committee, 10 part-time and 20 full-time jobs would be created.

A statement on behalf of Adil Group said parking spaces would be lost and the existing drive-thru design at KFC would have to be revised.

"The KFC drive-thru ‘order’ speaker, ‘pay’ window and ‘pick-up’ window would remain in their current location, but a new drive-thru lane configuration would be provided for the KFC, alongside a new drive thru lane and associated facilities for the Taco Bell unit."

According to a traffic impact assessment, which was carried out by Travis Baker for Adil Group, increases in congestion would be negligible: "The forecasts indicate that the increases in generated traffic flows associated with the proposed extension would [not] be significant.

"The actual impact on the adjacent highway network would be lower still, as significant proportion of trips to the new facility would already be on the network visiting adjacent retail or leisure uses."