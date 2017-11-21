Table service introduced at McDonald’s in Daventry

Customers at McDonald’s in Daventry will be able to enjoy table service and a speedier ordering system thanks to a digital makeover.

Self-order kiosks are being introduced at the Vicar Lane branch which will provide customers with nutritional information before they make their choices and the chance to personalise their meals.

There are also plans to introduce more features if current trials are successful, such as interactive table-top games.

Franchisee Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 14 restaurants including the one in Vicar Lane, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible, whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks, customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

The restaurant was officially re-opened by Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris.

He said: “It was great to visit McDonald’s in Daventry – a big thanks to Glyn and his team for inviting me.

“It was good to hear about the training opportunities available to staff and I enjoyed meeting them.

“McDonald’s is an important employer in our area and I’m always keen to engage with local businesses.”