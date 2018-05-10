Sywell aerobatic team to headline festival of flying

Sywell-based flyers, The Blades, have been picked to headline a top UK airshow.

The Blades, who are said to be one of the world’s most exhilarating aerobatic flying display teams, will headline this year’s Farnborough International Airshow.

Their top billing was announced by Airshow hosts Michael Underwood - who also hails from Northampton - and his wife, The One Show presenter Angelica Bell.

Founded by ex-Red Arrows pilots, the fast-paced and dynamic Blades team will dominate the sky with a bespoke, close-formation aerobatic display that has been designed especially for the Farnborough Airshow.

It is set to feature never-seen-before manoeuvers by the team, a high velocity solo display by Blade 4 and heart-stopping head-to-head flying.

Flying Extra EA-300s, the four-strong team will, for the first time, use pyrotechnics as part of their display.

Blade 1 and Team Leader, Andy Evans, said: “This year will be the fifth time The Blades have displayed at Farnborough International Airshow.

“As the headlining act for 2018, the team is bringing a new look, new pilots and a brand new, bespoke display – a routine just for FIA’18.

“Spectators can still expect to see dynamic and exhilarating flying but on a more creative level with the unique addition of pyrotechnics.”

Group Marketing Director for Farnborough International, Andrew Pearcey added: “The Blades are a world-leading aerobatic act that will bring speed, dynamism and incredible skill to this July’s Airshow.

“This will be our best-ever show, with as much action on the ground as in the sky.

“The Farnborough International Airshow is a great-value weekend full of activities, fun and engagement - from history to space travel.”

The Blades will be at the heart of more than ten hours of flying displays, from the Flying Bulls through to the Harrier Jump Jet.

To see The Blades in action on July 21/22 go to www.farnboroughairshow.com