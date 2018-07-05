Swingset in Northampton park stuffed with dry grass and set on fire in arson attack

A playground swing in Northampton was stuffed with dry grass and set on fire in an arson incident last night.

The seat on the swingset on the Kingsthorpe rec ground, off Welford Road, has been left scorched and partially melted in the incident yesterday (July 4).

The seat appears to been filled with dry grass and set on fire.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue reported the incident at about 7.10pm.

The seat is surrounded with burnt grass that appears to have been stuffed into the swing.

It comes as a national warning was issued today over the flammability of dry grass following a wildlife in Buckinghamshire.

More than 100 firefighters have reportedly been called on the battle the inferno, where flames are reaching 50ft high.

Northamptonshire Police say they believe the swingset fire was a result of deilberate ignition.