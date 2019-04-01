Swearword sign in Northampton bakery window 'not meant to cause offence'

Owners of a Northampton bakery say a banner in their shop window containing a swearword is not meant to cause offence.

In fact, the glittery 'Best F***ing Day Ever' sign (with only the 'u' starred out) at the front of Gardners Bakery in Kingsthorpe has helped Helen Gardner's business nearly sell out of a line of celebratory mugs, balloons and candles.

A number of people have raised complaints about the signage in the window along Harborough Road, which has been in place for the past eight weeks.

But Helen has defended the use of the banner, which actually relates to a brand that is stocked in-store of the same name.

"We didn't put it up to cause offence, we are just stocking a lot of that product and promoting the merchandise," she said.

Helen said that the sign, which has the 'u' of the swearword starred out, has helped the bakery to nearly sell out of its niche stock.

However, she said she had apologised to some who had contacted her after taking offence at the banner.

It is also due to come down in the coming weeks when the shop window is refreshed.

Chron reader Harriet Louise, who saw the signage in passing last week, was one of those to find it offensive.

She said: "I was absolutely disgusted and highly offended by this.

"All eyes will see this including children’s, I’m sure children will be looking through cake shop windows and how is a parent going to avoid that when it’s in plain sight?"