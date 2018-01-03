Suspicious man yelled at a woman to get in his car in Northamptonshire

A male driver approached a lone woman in Northamptonshire just after 2am before asking her to get in his car.

The incident happened between 2.20am and 2.35am on Saturday, December 16 when a woman was walking along High Street, in Blisworth when a car approached her.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, wound down the window and shouted at the women to get in. The man then opened his door to get out and the woman ran away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as white, about 30 years old, of skinny build with black-rimmed glasses and dark stubble on his chin.

"He had a bald head, an English accent and was driving a small, white, four-door car, which was very clean."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.