Suspicious looking men could have burgled Northamptonshire home in daytime raid

Two men seen acting suspiciously in the minutes before a Northamptonshire home was raided are being sought by police.

The burglary in Overstone Road, Moulto, happened between 1pm and 4pm on Thursday, May 10, near to the junction of the A43.

The back door of a home was smashed open before cash and jewellery were stolen.

A neighbour described seeing two males acting suspiciously in the area around the time the offence took place.

They were described as white, one in his early teens and the other in his mid to late teens. One was wearing grey casual clothing and the other was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a peaked cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.