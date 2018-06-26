‘Suspicious death’ leads to murder inquiry in Brackley

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder inquiry after earlier reports of a “suspicious death” in Brackley yesterday afternoon.

Searches and other inquiries have been taking place across the town in relation to the incident in Old Town and detectives are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Behan said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of inquiry.

“Our inquiries are currently focused on two scenes in the town, one at a flat in Old Town and the other in an area around St James Lake, off Banbury Road.

“This is a very close-knit community and people are understandably shocked by what has happened. We have a team of experienced detectives working on the investigation, as well as local officers carrying out patrols and conducting inquiries in the local area.

“Information from the public is vital and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information that may help our inquiries, is asked to contact the incident room as soon as possible.”

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in either area between 7am on Wednesday, June 20 and 12.30pm on Monday, June 25, who may have seen something. Any detail, no matter how small, could provide the vital link for the investigation team.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of 25/6/18. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.