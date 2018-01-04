Search

Suspected teenage gang members in Northampton found with drugs in underwear...and inside them

Library picture
Library picture

Two teenagers stopped by police in Northampton were found to have knives and drugs stuffed into their underwear...and inside them.

In a tweet by Northamptonshire Police's Proactive Team (@NptonProactive) based in Northampton, officers said the youths were aged 15 and 17.

"Two males linked to gangs arrested in Northampton following #stopsearch for drug supply offences. Drugs then found in underwear and inside them.

"Alarmingly only 15 & 17 years old. Blades also seized," the tweet said.

The unit is a team of plain-clothed police officers covering the area.