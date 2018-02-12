Suspected gas leak closes shops, roads and footpaths near Northampton shopping centre

A main road and several shops near a Northampton shopping centre have been shut by police following a suspected gas leak.

An "emergency closure" is in effect on Wellingborough Road between Billing Brook Way and the traffic lights at the top of the A43 slip road near Weston, just outside Weston Favell Shopping Centre. Octagon Way is also closed.

The nearby McDonalds, Lidl and Tesco petrol station have also been closed. Weston Favell Shopping Centre is still open.

A footbridge over Wellingborough Road leading from the shopping centre has also been closed.

The leak was first reported around 11.30am today (February 12).

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene as a safety precaution. Police say they do not know when the closure will end.