A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a BMW crashed into the BBC building in Northampton town centre last night.

A mangled roadside fence and a planter were left strewn across Abington Street after the car hit the BBC Radio Northampton studio at around 0:55am today (June 8).

Police were called to the scene to make the area safe.

The front entrance was damaged.

No one was hurt in the incident. A 29-year-old man is in custody.