Survey asks what should happen to abandoned shopping trolleys in Northampton

A consultation has been launched to tackle the 'growing problem' of abandoned shopping trolleys in Northampton.

A short survey by Northampton Borough Council has opened to ask residents and businesses what should be done with stray supermarket trolleys.

The local authority can formally seize dumped trolleys and charge the respective owners under Section 99 and Schedule 4 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

It means they could order supermarkets to cover the costs of removing and disposing of them.

But first, the council needs to ask the public what they think.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “There has been an increase in the number of abandoned shopping trolleys being reported to the council. The trolleys are often left in parks, walkways and roads where they have the potential to become hazards to the general public and to wildlife.

“We want to hear from the public about how best to get on top of this growing problem and whether they think the council applying for more powers, to clear the trolleys from our public spaces and charge local supermarkets for the administrative costs, is reasonable.”

The consultation is available on the Northampton Borough Council website until December 31.