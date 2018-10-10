Supermarkets need to take responsibility for their stolen trolleys in east Northampton, says councillor

A Labour councillor in the east of Northampton says supermarkets need to get tough on the customers who steal their trolleys - as more and more are clogging up local lakes.

Last week B&M stores on Billing Brook Road in Weston Favell pinned a notice in its shop window to tell customers they could not use the trolleys as they had all been stolen.

The notice at B&M read: "Unfortunately all our trolleys have been stolen. We have ordered replacements and are awaiting their arrival. Thank you for your patience. B&M Weston Favell."

But shadow cabinet member for community engagement and safety Councillor Janice Duffy (Lab, Talavera) said she had no sympathy for the bargain store - because it has no security system to deter them being stolen.

Many of B&M and the Weston Favell Tesco Extra stolen trolleys have ended up in the Billing Brook lakes.

She said: "Trolley dumping is a huge problem in my ward.

"B&M keep getting fined when Northampton Borough Council pick up stray trolleys but they aren’t even on the app, Trollywise, so I don’t have sympathy for them if their trolleys have been stolen. I was in touch with them a while back and I think it’s higher management that isn’t thinking positively.

"Tesco does use Trollywise to pick up dumped trolleys but the problem persists and I expect it’s down to economics why Tesco's trolleys aren’t fixed with a braking system to stop them being taken away."

Trolleywise is an app, which shops can sign up to in a bid to retrieve their trolleys after members of the public have reported them off-site.

Last summer, Northampton Borough Council had to order a 'special hook' to pull trolleys out of the lakes.

But because of nesting birds the local authority is sometimes restricted from removing them.

Councillor Duffy added: "It really is a nightmare recovering these trolleys but people will use them to get their shopping home because of high bus prices."

A Tesco spokeswoman said: "We’re disappointed trolleys are being removed from our Weston Favell Extra and would encourage people to keep trolleys on site.

"When trolleys are removed we work with Trolleywise to collect and return them and we’re looking into this issue urgently."

B&M has been approached for comment.