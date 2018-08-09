Summer food fair returns to Northampton

The Love Northampton Food Fair returns to the Guildhall this month to celebrate and showcase a range of the county's businesses, producers and makers.

On Saturday, August 18, 23 mouth-watering stalls will offer their breads, popcorns, chutneys, cakes, wine and cider.

The courtyard will also host a number of stalls offering hot food such as Jamaican street food, chicken wraps and samosas.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of the council, said: "The first Love Northampton Food Fair in February was so popular, both with businesses and shoppers, we knew we had to repeat the event here at the Guildhall.

"Entrance to the fair is free again and will provide visitors with a great opportunity to get a flavour of local independent businesses and the services and produce they have to offer."

In addition to the wide range of food, drink and treats ready to sample and buy, the food fair will be hosting a number of talks and activities.

In the morning, Friars Farm will be sharing the history of chutney with visitors and will have a 100-year-old recipe made up for sampling at 11am.

Also at lunchtime, Fleur Field Vineyard will have their three Northampton Champagne method wines to taste.

The Love Northampton Summer Food Fair is at the Guildhall on Saturday, 18 August from 10.30am to 3pm. Entry is free.