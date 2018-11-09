Student plays the Last Post before Northampton school falls silent to remember World War One

Almost 2,000 staff and pupils at The Duston School commemorated the 100th anniversary of Armistice that marked the end of the First World War.

During the course of the week running up to Sunday, November 11 pupils at The Duston School have been hearing about the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers in this country as five million lives were lost during the four years of the Great War.

The Last Post was played by Year 11 Kim Sheriff to a silent crowd of onlookers at the Duston School at 11am yesterday morning. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

On Friday (November 9) nearly 2,000 students and staff fell silent as they watched Year 11 pupil and lead cadet Emerson Parker lay a wreath before pupil Kim Sheriff played the Last Post.

Principal Sam Strickland said: "I personally feel that it is important to teach our pupils this topic as it is so easy to forget the sacrifice made by those who fought in the war.

"I want our pupils to honour and value the freedoms and rights that they have and to be thankful to previous generations for ensuring that we, today, are in the extremely lucky position that we are."

During their lessons the children have been learning of war stories, diaries and poems.

These were read aloud to the students who also took part in a poetry competition.

Mr Strickland added: "We undertook the observation because it was the Friday before Remembrance Sunday and, as a school community, I wanted, as its principal, to ensure that we came together and observed this together.

"I am also very mindful that not all students will be given this opportunity on Sunday and, as part of our educating our students, felt that honouring those who have fought for this country or who still are is important."