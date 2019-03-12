Strictly star Graeme Swann supports Northampton dad's 1,600 charity run for ill son

A Strictly Come Dancing star has filmed a video voicing his support for the Life of Lewis Appeal.

The Life of Lewis appeal was set up on behalf of 16-year-old Lewis Herbert from Northampton who has an extremely rare condition called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome.

Lewis pictured with former England cricketer, Graeme Swann who was born in Northampton and went on to attend Sponne School in Towcester.

Lewis is severely disabled and relies on his parents Gary and Lexi for all of his care needs. He requires 24-hour care and both Gary and Lexi have had to stop working to look after him full time.

This year his dad, Gary, is running 1,600 miles and going sober for one year to raise money for the Life of Lewis appeal.

Lewis’ parents are currently trying to raise some funds for disability specific items and equipment which are not available to Lewis through standard NHS provision.

So far the family has funded a sensory garden for the teen and a wheelchair-accessible front door.

To support Gary's efforts Graeme Swann - and Life of Lewis Appeal ambassador - has filmed a short video telling viewers to fund the campaign and "to give Lewis half the life that he deserves."

Graeme used to play junior cricket at Northants County Cricket Club with Gary, and they have stayed in contact ever since.

The funds from the run will go towards a new loft conversion to allow for extra storage for Lewis' vast amount of medical supplies, as well a new specially adapted manual wheelchair suitable for his scoliosis and curvature of the spine as he grows.

At the time of writing, this appeal has raised more than £7,509 - click here to donate.

For more information about Lewis and the Life for Lewis Appeal please visit his website: www.lifeforlewis.co.uk