Stretch of major Northampton town centre road to close for eight weeks

A busy Northampton town centre junction will be the subject to eight weeks of roadworks from next Monday onwards.

The improvement work to the Billing Road, Spencer Parade, Cheyne Walk and York Road intersection will increase capacity and add better pedestrian crossings - and begins on January 8.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

Nine-year-old shows MP 'how great Brackley Library is' as campaign against cutbacks continues

New Year honour for former council chief executive in Northamptonshire who left 'lasting legacy'

Lorry driver's speaks of shock after discovering toddler walking on the A43 in Northampton...at 1am

IN COURT: Full list of people sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

With Billing Road closed, two-way temporary traffic signals will be used to control traffic in York Road and Cheyne Walk, while Spencer Parade will be for cyclists only. Using two-way signals instead of three-way will reduce the delay to traffic using this route.

There will be a temporary pedestrian crossing in place for the full duration of the works, to maintain a safe route through the junction for pedestrians.

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “We recognise that carrying out works like this at a busy junction in a busy town centre can be extremely disruptive so the main focus in the planning stage was to establish how these works could be done while reducing the impact on the public.

“This scheme is part of a wider project to upgrade traffic signals at junctions around Northampton.

“The latest technology allows traffic flows to be monitored so signals can adapt and traffic can move as freely as possible. Signals at different junctions can also work together to improve traffic flows.”

Northamptonshire County Council will carry out the works, which are part of a wider scheme around Northampton town centre to update traffic signals – adding the latest technology so sets of traffic lights can more easily work together to improve traffic flow.

The scheme is part of wider works around Northampton town centre to update traffic signals – adding the latest technology so sets of traffic lights can more easily work together to improve traffic flow.

So the work can take place more quickly Billing Road will be closed between the junction and Alexandra Road – with access for emergency vehicles only. The work is scheduled to last for eight weeks.