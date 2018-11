Part of the A45 in Northampton has been shut by police after a collision.

The carriageway is closed eastbound between the A428 Brackmills and A43 Riverside junctions,

Highways England said two cars were involved in the accident, which happened in lane one at about 9am, They added that both Northamptonshire Police officers and firefighters were at the scene.

Queues are forming at junction 15 of the M1.