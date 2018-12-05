Street food festival to be held in Northampton underpass as scheme to rejuvenate town centre gets underway

A plan to transform a rundown underpass into Northampton’s first live art and street food hub took its first steps today.

The walls along the subway between Sheep Street and Market Square have stood plain and shabby for years - but today the first of a series of graffitied artworks were brought to life at the hands of a nationally famous street artist.

With permission from the borough council, graffiti artist Uncle Stubble spent five hours spray painting the first of a series of new murals along the underpass’ walls.

It comes as part of a masterplan by NorFAMtoN, an art project set up to turn the footpath into the town’s first dedicated space for live art, street food festivals and outdoor exhibitions.

Project coordinator Kate Stanton said: “This is the first step of repurposing this area into an urban exhibit. It’s a really cool architectural space and I’m really keen to see it play to Northampton’s strengths.

“Northampton is a great place. It’s had its ups and downs over the years but there’s plenty of creative people here and we want to see more effort put into celebrating that.”

Over the next two months, the underpass will be decorated with more murals to fill the walls. Ideas include images of Greek Gods, Francis Crick and the works of Northampton’s own Alan Moore.

The first street food festival for the new space has been pencilled in for mid-March.

Kate and project leader Shereen Ingram have worked with the borough council, Northampton BID and the University of Northampton to create NorFAMtoN’s dream.

Surveying his work, street artist Uncle Stubble told the Chronicle & Echo: “I love doing work like this in places for the kids to enjoy. It’s a boring world to look at sometimes and street art can bring so much colour and inspiration. It’s what I loved growing up too.”

