Stranger knocked woman to the floor in Northampton for being 'in his way'

A passer-by barged a woman to the floor and threw her belongings down a grass bank in an unprovoked assault.

Witnesses are being sought after the incident took place outside the Innovation Centre in Black Lion Hill, Northampton, a fortnight ago.

A woman was sitting on a grass bank with two of her friends waiting for a taxi to arrive on Sunday, June 10, between 11.45am and 12pm.

A man then walked down the grass bank and told the woman that 'she was in his way', according to a police spokeswoman.

He then pushed the woman and her friend and threw all of her belongings down the bank.

The offender is described as a mixed-race man in his 30s, about 5ft 9 inches tall, of stocky build, with a bald head and wearing a red t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

He was pushing a pale-coloured bicycle.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are being asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.