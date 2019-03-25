Stop-and-search police team seize knife from man spotted walking in Northampton neighbourhood

A Northampton man has been charged with carrying a knife after he was stopped by police in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Corey Stafford, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday, March 24, in Dore Close, Blackthorn, after being detained and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act by officers from the Northampton proactive team.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a bladed article and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (March 25).

Stafford was also wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court earlier this year.