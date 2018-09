Police officers in Northamptonshire are trying to trace the owners of a series of church items they have recently recovered.

The items include a large red box with a plaque which reads ‘Given to the Glory of God in memory of Sibyl Jane Sole (1915-1980) by her friend Kathleen Page Foster’.

Image courtesy of Northamptonshire Police.

There are also two other boxed items without inscriptions.

The owners, or anyone who knows who they might be, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Image courtesy of Northamptonshire Police.

Image courtesy of Northamptonshire Police.