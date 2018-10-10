Stolen cards were used in Wellingborough Road

Police are re-appealing for help to identify two men they believe may have information about a burglary in Monks Park Road, Northampton.

The alleged break-in happened sometime between 2.30am and 6.30am on Thursday, August 23, when a laptop and bank cards were stolen.

Police have today reissued their appeal

A number of transactions are believed to have been made with the cards in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are keen to locate the men pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation, and are urging them to make contact."

The men, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.