Still no exact date for end of Towcester roadworks

Highways England still don't have an exact date for the completion of the roadworks in Towcester.

The national body responsible for the country's motorways and A-roads began a six-month period of work to the A5 Watling Street in July and said they would finish in November.

Some businesses in the town have felt the impact of the disruption with some complaining that a loss of footfall had hit them financially.

Days before the end of November, Highways England wouldn't confirm exactly when residents could expect roadworks to finally end but said it was on track to "complete work by the end of this month".

"We’re on course to complete work," said Dean Holloway, Highways England scheme project manager.

"I appreciate the inconvenience essential work like this causes and I’d like to thank motorists, businesses and residents for their co-operation and understanding as the scheme enters its final stages."