Stationary store Smiggle signs in at Northampton shopping centre for this summer

Quirky stationary store Smiggle is coming to Northampton after securing a spot in the Grosvenor's Centre.

The "out there" shop known for its range of eccentric notepads, gadgets and bright pens will create a number of new jobs in the town when it opens in early summer.

The store will be coming to the Grosvenor's this summer.

Grosvenor Centre interim manager Colin Bell said: "We’ve been working with Smiggle to bring them to the centre for some time, and I’m delighted to announce that the store will be opening in early summer.

“We’re looking forward to the shop fit getting underway and everyone here is excited about them bringing their own, unique style of stationery to the centre."

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to bring such a well-known brand to our ever-growing offering. We’re always looking at ways that we can make sure that we have the best possible retail options for our shoppers and we’re hoping to announce more new additions to the centre in the coming months.”

John Cheston, Managing Director of Smiggle, said: “We’re delighted that Smiggle fans in Northampton now have a store of their own, bringing our total UK portfolio to 131 stores. I’m sure new customers in Northampton will be equally charmed when they visit our fantastic new store, with its colourful design and unique range of products.



“There really is nothing that compares to Smiggle. We promise to continue to innovate and expand our product range and to deliver smiles and giggles to every fan across the UK.”