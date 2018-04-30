Stalker convicted after driving to victim's workplace and sending unwanted gifts

A 45-year-old man, who bombarded his victim with unwanted messages and friend requests, has been convicted of stalking offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Adrian Freezer, 45, of no fixed abode, received a 12-month community rehabilitation order and was ordered to pay £700 in costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Freezer had spent several months stalking a 22-year-old woman after initially meeting her at a local pub.

Following this meeting, he would send her numerous texts and emails, turn up at her house at all hours of the day and night and bombard her with messages and friend requests on social media.

Freezer would wait at the end of her street, watch her house and follow her. He also started to drive to her workplace and would appear when she started and finished work. He also sent her numerous unwanted gifts over the course of several months.

Freezer was arrested and charged for stalking offences and was convicted on Wednesday, April 25, for stalking offences.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush from the Domestic Abuse Prevention & Investigation Team said: “Stalking is a serious offence and something that can have a huge impact on people. Victims of stalking often feel isolated, paranoid and constantly in fear of where their stalker is and whether they’re nearby.

“Northamptonshire Police takes offences of this nature very seriously and we work alongside our partners to protect people from harm. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home or their workplace so we will always pursue stalkers in order to bring them to justice and to return a quality of life to their victims."