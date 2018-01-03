Stagecoach makes changes to Northampton routes

Bus operator Stagecoach has made several changes to its Northampton routes.

Most of the alterations came into effect from January 2.

To improve reliability, the 7.35am route 1 Overstone to Brackmills will now leave at 7.29am and run at revised times, arriving Brackmills at 8.48am. As a result, the 7.12am Northgate to Overstone and 7.47am Overstone to Northgate will be revised to improve frequency spacing between journeys.

On Mondays to Saturdays, the 7.36pm route 5 from St Giles Park will be extended to Southfields.

Due to Clipper requirements, a new route 7 journey from the Drapery to Grange Park will run daily, leaving at 9.21pm. Additionally, a new return journey from Grange Park to Drapery will run daily leaving at 9.41pm.

Several weekday afternoon route 8 journeys have been revised in order to maintain frequency as a result of route 12 timing changes.

Several weekday afternoon route 9/9A journeys have been revised to improve reliability.

The 2.45pm route 12 from Kings Heath to East Hunsbury will run at revised times to improve reliability. As a result, several other journeys will be retimed to maintain frequency.

Due to the withdrawal of funding from Northamptonshire County Council, the late night evening journeys on route 15A between The Drapery and Berrywood Road will no longer run on Mondays to Thursdays - but will continue to run on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Monday to Friday 6.12pm from Moulton Park to Northampton will extend to Berrywood Road. As a result, the 8.10pm from Northampton to Acre Lane will now start at Berrywood Road at 7.37pm.

There have been some other minor changes to some Monday to Friday afternoon journeys & Sundays to improve reliability.

Due to change in requirements from Wincanton Transport/Sainsbury's, the 12.10am & 4.10am route 50 journeys from Swan Valley to Northampton will no longer run.

All route 51 journeys starting or finishing at Gowerton Road Asda will now start or continue to Salthouse Road Great Bear Distribution.

Due to withdrawal of funding from Northamptonshire County Council resulting in the cancellation of route 91, the following changes have been made to route 89: Friday and Saturday 8.26pm journeys from Deanshanger to Milton Keynes will no longer run, the Saturday 6.12pm from Northampton to Milton Keynes will finish at Towcester Square, and the Saturday 7.58pm Milton Keynes to Deanshanger will no longer run.

Due to contract ending, that A1 route will no longer run.

On Mondays to Saturdays, Stagecoach is introducing some new journeys on route D3. The 6.45am Daventry to Stefen Hill, and 6.53am Stefen Hill to Daventry journey will run. This will allow customers to connect onto the 7.19am D1 to Northampton.

Finally, a revised route X7 timetable will run on Sundays to improve reliability.